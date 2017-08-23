New homes snapped up in Gaywood’s Orchard Place as sales office opens

New homes in Gaywood were snapped up at the weekend when the doors opened to a new marketing suite set up by West Norfolk Council and housing developer Lovell.

The pre-show home VIP launch for people who had previously registered an interest in the development at Orchard Place, off Marsh Lane, attracted more than 70 visitors over the two days.

Eight homes were reserved and seven “early bird” reservations taken on properties not yet released.

Lovell regional sales manager Adrian Garrood said: “It was an incredibly busy weekend and very exciting to see such a positive response to our first release of properties.

“The high number of reservations demonstrates the strong demand which exists for these attractive, quality homes in an area where there is currently very little new-build housing. The majority of our purchasers are first-time buyers with most opting to use the Government-backed Help to Buy: Equity loan scheme which is available at the development and helps make buying more affordable.”

The development, taking place through a partnership between the council and Lovell, will see 130 homes built over the next 27 months. The site forms part of a major housing development plan which includes sites known as Lynnsport 1, 3, 4 and 5 and in total will create 361 new open market sale and affordable homes over the next four years.

Councillor Alistair Beales, cabinet member for corporate projects, said: “This is a major milestone in this development. We’ve had over 130 inquiries about these properties through the website and a further 20 leaving text numbers. We were delighted to be able to welcome them to the sales office so that they could see the plans and plots in detail. There is a clearly a demand for modern housing in Lynn and this development will help us meet that need.”

The Orchard Place development offers a mix of two, three and four-bed homes and 20 of the units are affordable housing.

Cllr Beales said: “Meeting housing need is a key priority, as is using our assets effectively and generating income in order to keep our portion of council tax down. This housing site would not have been developed commercially in the medium term. By working with a developer partner, we have been able provide new housing and generate income to fund the next phase of the development. We have also been able to invest in improvements around the Lynnsport Leisure Park with new hockey pitches and tennis courts, a new car park, new access road and better access to wildlife areas.”

“We are delighted with the amount of interest this scheme has generated and we’re looking forward to the first show homes opening in a couple of months.”

The marketing suite at Orchard Place is open from 10am-5pm Thursday to Monday, telephone 01553 334669. To register interest, visit www.lovellnewhomes.co.uk or email sales.eastanglia@lovell.co.uk.