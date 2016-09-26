New Howard Junior School pupils go digital

Howard Junior School in Gaywood held an innovative ceremony where every new Year 3 pupil was presented with a brand new state-of-the-art iPad.

Each pupil, who wore a graduation hat, has their own tailored app iPad for four years of their educational journey at the school.

The iPad programme has led to Howard consistently being a high-performing school with exam results. They hope to help other schools with their digital future by asking them to join the Apollo Academies Trust – a trust for Norfolk focused on a strong digital education.

Special guest on the day was KLFM’s Simon Rowe, who is pictured above with a selection of Year 3 pupils.