New jobs at new fuel distribution depot near Thetford

An independently owned fuel distributor has opened a new depot near Thetford with the creation of five new jobs.

Oil NRG, which is based in Hartlepool, has extended its distribution area into East Anglia with the facility at Barnham.

The depot is already fully manned and operational with more developments planned for the future, confirmed sales director Jeremy Royle.

He said: “The new depot has led to the creation of five new jobs with Oil NRG, with further sales opportunities coming in the near future.

“With our new base in East Anglia, Oil NRG is the only independently-owned fuel supply and fuel distribution business with a presence in the whole of the east and north of England, from the Thames to the Tweed.

“The new depot will allow us to extend our independent fuel distribution from north Lincolnshire down through Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and into Essex.”

Oil NRG was incorporated in 2007 and is run by managing director Roger Peart, ex-owner of third generation F Peart & Co., which the Peart family established in 1930 and ran for 80 years prior to selling in 2010.

Oil NRG has additional depots near Newcastle and York, servicing customers throughout County Durham, Humberside, Tyneside, Teesside and Yorkshire and into Lincolnshire, with a major presence in rural areas.

Recently, Oil NRG was recognised as one of UK’s most inspiring firms in a high-profile list from the London Stock Exchange Group. The ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2017’ Report is an annual celebration of some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK.

Jeremy Royle added: “Oil NRG are delighted to have been recognised in this year’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report. A significant achievement for Oil NRG, and the only oil distributor to be included. As an independent bulk fuel distributor, it is testament to the outstanding hard work, experience and professionalism of our whole team, providing great services to our customers, and we now look forward to the opportunity to deliver the same across East Anglia.”

Oil NRG’s overall business continues to grow significantly and consistently, with the capacity to distribute domestic, agricultural, commercial and public sector fuels on a regional basis with a continued growth strategy implemented. With this growth comes continued investment in customer service, communications, vehicles, fleet technology and personnel.

Roger Peart said: “Our focus is oil distribution; we are delighted we can continue to provide a higher level of service to our regional customers, whilst the additional volume will mean we are more than able to match the buying power of our larger, national competitors”.