New King’s Lynn company aims to secure fair deals for customer and traders

A new company has been launched by a Lynn businessman which aims to protect both customers and tradespeople from whom they buy products or services.

Go-Betweeners is a business which is the result of a four-year project undertaken by Darren Gibson, of Lynn, who sets out to ensure that no one ends up out of pocket through business transactions.

Darren, who set up Lynn-based care support service Reaching Out in July, said: “Working in the care industry you hear horror stories of people who have been exploited by tradespeople and who never see their money again. Equally there are many small businesses out there who are going to the wall because customers don’t pay their bills. Legally something becomes the property of the customer if it is on their land.

“My aim is to stop consumers being ripped off and also ensure that tradespeople get paid. I am offering a website platform where only reputable and legitimate businesses can advertise.”

There is a Safeguarding Payment Option for both parties to use to protect monies required for the job in hand. This service is only available to the businesses who advertise on the website

Said Darren: “Customers pay for the work in advance into our secure bank account, and then the trader gets paid on the satisfactory completion of the job.”

Each advertiser will have to undergo checks before they feature on the website, but once they are on, they will feature among many other competitors who have fulfilled the criteria creating a level playing field and ultimately eliminating any unscrupulous rogue traders.”

Darren is now looking to recruit companies to the website which is due to be launched in January and is offering free advertising for the first 100 businesses who sign up.

Information about the service is available on the website www.go-betweeners.co.uk and email inquiries can be sent to info@go-betweeners.co.uk Darren can be contacted on 01553 773908.