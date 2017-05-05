New King’s Lynn hairdresser’s, Enchanted, opens its doors

Hairdresser Kirsty Smith is hoping customers will experience something magical when they step into her new Lynn shop, Enchanted.

All the furniture and fittings at the St James Street hairdressing salon due to open tomorrow have been upcycled and given a new lease of life.

Said mum-of-six Kirsty: “My friend, Kylie Elfleet and I have started from scratch and taken secondhand items, such as hairdressers’ chairs, and recovered and polished them.

“We also got hold of an old-fashioned bar and have repainted and decorated it for use as the reception desk. Mirrors have been rebacked, sofas recovered and shop premises have been hand painted. It’s been a labour of love over the past seven weeks. My aim has been to create a traditional, friendly and welcoming place which celebrates Lynn, where I have lived all my life.

“I chose the title Enchanted as I wanted it to be a magical place where people can look forward to being transformed and feeling good.”

Kirsty, who recently moved from Lynn to Walpole St Peter, is a former KES student and studied for her hairdressing qualifications at the College of West Anglia. She has spent the last four years working on a mobile basis, but felt now was the right time to take the next step by opening her own salon.

She will be joined by other stylists who will rent chairs and also a beautician, who will offer treatments including waxing, nails, manicures and pedicures.

Said Kirsty: “On the hairdressing side we will do cuts, colours, extensions, conditioning treatments and also princess pamper parties for both adults and children. There will also be some package deals for people who would like their hair and nails done together.”