New look at Old Boathouse Cafe

The Old Boathouse Cafe at Old Hunstanton has new owners and has reopened with a fresh look following redecoration and the installation of a gallery.

Married couple Lisa and Maxine Jackson, who have both worked at the cafe for more than ten years, bought the business in September. Said Lisa: “Myself and my wife are the proud new owners and even though we have both worked there for many years, helping to build up a loyal clientele, this is a brand new time for us.

“We are also very excited by the new addition of The Wild Gallery, our freshly painted walls will be exclusively showcasing work by acclaimed painter and muralist Jacky Hutson, from Thornham.”

The cafe, which seats around 60, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and every day in the school holidays.

More details about Jacky can be found on her website www.spreadbeauty.co.uk Pictured are Lisa, left, and Maxine in the cafe.