New management at Gaywood pub

New landlord of The White Horse at Gaywood Phill Ashman aims to create a warm, friendly atmosphere where families can relax and enjoy time out together.

His plans include band music for weekends, bingo and quiz nights and students’ evenings offering special discounts. The darts and dominoes team will meet on Monday evenings and more pool players are wanted to join the teams. He is also planning to introduce traditional pub food in the near future. Phill said: “I previously took over The Locomotive at Wisbech, which I am still managing, and have turned it around into a friendly, family pub, and want to do the same at The White Horse.” Existing pub staff have been kept on and he expects to recruit more in the future. Forthcoming events will be posted on the pub’s Facebook page.