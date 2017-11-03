Search

New manager takes up role in King’s Lynn for growing plumbing and heating specialists PlumbStock

Mark O'Dell, branch manager of PlumbStock in Lynn.
The new manager of PlumbStock branch on Hardwick Industrial Estate, Mark O’Dell, pictured, is looking forward to building the brand and establishing good customer relations.

During his 13-year career in the industry, Mark has developed a strong customer and product knowledge base, which he is using to grow the Lynn PlumbStock store. He said: “PlumbStock is fast becoming a well-established heating and plumbing merchants in the east of England and I look forward to building its brand in the Lynn area. I aim to form strong relationships with our customers to ensure they know they can rely on us for all of their requirements – be it trade or for DIY projects.”

PlumbStock is part of the Ridgeons group.