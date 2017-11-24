New mobility aids shop launched in Downham

Downham care business Carers Elite has opened a new shop selling mobility aids in premises it formerly occupied in the town’s High Street.

Two months ago the company moved from 20 High Street to larger offices at 53 High Street and in the last few weeks it has launched the shop called Carers Elite Mobility.

Husband and wife team Jonathon and Laura Lofthouse, who founded Carers Elite in October 2015, are pleased with the success of the retail outlet so far. Said Jonathon: “It has been very positive. We know first hand what the needs are of service users who we look after in their own homes.

“Our aim is to help people to live as independently as possible without having to rely on other people.

“We sell a wide range of equipment including specialist items such as day clocks for dementia sufferers, electronic gadgets, items to assist people with a missing limb, special cutlery for people who lack dexterity and mobility scooters. We can also have wet rooms installed in people’s homes.”

The shop has created two new part time jobs. It is open 9am-5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-1pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. For more details call 01366 380707.