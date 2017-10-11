New networking group for North Norfolk businesses due to meet near Fakenham

A new business networking group which meets in North Norfolk is due to hold its next meeting at the Barsham Arms, near Fakenham, on Friday, October 27.

More than 30 business people are expected to attend the Coffee Means Business event staged by Genix Business Support, a not-for-profit organisation which has been hosting similar events since September.

They are held at locations including Holkham, Fakenham and North Walsham.

Teresa Parker, of Genix, who will be hosting the Barsham Arms event, said: “We welcome established businesses, micro businesses as well as start-ups who can chat over coffee and biscuits.

“The events are friendly, informal with a relaxed feel. It’s a great opportunity to meet new business contacts and tell others about your business. People enjoy the friendliness and the low entrance fee of just £2. There are no joining or membership fees making Coffee Means Business the affordable face of business networking.”

North Norfolk District Council commission Genix to organise these events, having recognised the need for regular networking opportunities for businesses which didn’t involve expensive membership fees.

The event at the Barsham Arms runs from 9.30am until 11.30am. Booking isn’t essential. For full details got to www.genix.org.uk