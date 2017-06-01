New noodles bar opens in King’s Lynn town centre

A taste of the Orient is back on the menu in Lynn’s Broad Street with the opening of new noodles bar Double Dragon.

It is being run by some members of the same team who were behind the Chopsticks restaurant, which had been located across the street for five years but closed in October.

Director Omar Zanyar, is the head chef, and is joined by second chef and shop manager Aswad Mohammed and Dina Jermola, who serves the food.

After opening on Saturday there has already been plenty of trade and support from customers.

Said Aswad: “This is a new business now run entirely by Omar and we felt we wanted to start again in fresh premises. We have had a very good response with many people coming in and shaking our hands, congratulating us on opening the new bar and complimenting us on the decoration.

“We have also had lots of cards given to us by well wishers. I think many people really enjoy this kind of Asian cuisine and are pleased to see it back in Broad Street.”

The whole shop, formerly used by the charity Sue Ryder, has undergone a major refit with new flooring, panelling on the walls, tables and chairs and the installation of the hot food serving area.

Diners can either eat in or takeaway and choose from a menu, which includes freshly prepared vegetables, noodles, egg fried rice, Thai and Chinese chicken curries, barbecue chicken, caramel chicken, vegetable spring rolls and rice noodles with prawns. Tea and coffee are also served and there are plans to install machines for drinks and ice cream.

It is expected that the new business will also two new jobs in the near future. Double Dragon is open every day from 10am to 6pm.