New one stop shop for HGVs at RB Trucks in Stow Bridge

RB Trucks has made a hefty investment in the future at its Stow Bridge site by building its own authorised testing facility.

As well as improving efficiency and the service it offers existing clients, the aim is that this new venture will help to attract a wider customer base including local motorists.

The company’s core business is the servicing and maintenance of heavy goods vehicles, including lorries and coaches and other giants of the road.

Until last summer these vehicles were taken to the government-controlled Vehicle and Operator Services Agency testing centre closeby at Bexwell but its closure in July meant that RB Trucks had to travel further afield to other designated testing stations.

Spending a six-figure sum on the new building at the Station Yard, means that testing can be carried out on site, effectively creating a one-stop shop for heavy goods vehicles.

Business owner Ray Brammer explained that taking vehicles off site to be tested could take several hours, especially at peak traffic times.

“It made sense to invest in our own facility and now we are saving time, man hours and fuel, not to forget the environmental impact,” he said.

The wider motoring community will also feel the benefit. RB Trucks is now carrying out MOT testing on cars, vans, trucks and can also test campers, minibuses, double-deck trailer and large American vehicles which are outside the scope of many testing centres.

Opening hours for testing are on weekdays from 7am until 8pm and on Saturday mornings. Customers can sit in a warm waiting area and have a coffee while their vehicle is being tested.

Fifteen people work on the site and the client base includes hauliers and coach operators. As well as the servicing, repair and maintenance, RB Trucks operates a rescue and recovery service which takes it all over the UK and into Europe. It is also part of the Top Trucks nation and Euro-wide network of garages, parts suppliers and recovery firms which work together to deal with breakdowns and recoveries.

RB Trucks supports a number of community causes including Terrington St Clement Tigers Under Nines football team.

RB Trucks can be contacted on 01366 382528.