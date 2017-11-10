New owners and new look for Watlington’s The Angel pub

Watlington pub The Angel, is embarking on a new era with a change of ownership and a complete revamp underway.

This week has seen food served from its new state-of-the-art kitchen for the first time. The room has been fitted out from top to toe with new appliances as well as floors and ceilings. To mark the completion of the project, the pub held a special launch day on Friday.

The new landlords are Phil and Sharon Ashman, who also run The Locomotive in Wisbech, and looking after the day-to-day running of The Angel is manager Matt Dawson.

Said Matt: “Our menu includes Sunday carveries with roast meals and from Wednesday to Sundays we are serving traditional restaurant meals including steaks, burgers, pasta dishes and salads.

“Over the next few weeks more refurbishment work is taking place so that there will be a fresh look for the lounge and bar and new toilets. It is due to be completed by the end of this month so we will be in full swing at the beginning of December ready for the Christmas period, for which we are now taking bookings.

“We have had postive feedback from customers who have said how much they enjoy coming into a village pub and using it as a place to meet up with friends for a drink, too.”

Live music and karaoke will be held most weekends and there is a pub pool tournament every month.

The pub is open from noon to midnight every day and on the days when food is served, service is between noon and 3pm and from 5pm until late.

To contact The Angel for bookings and more information call 01553 811326.