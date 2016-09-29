New owners of The Old Bank Bistro and Coffee Shop at Snettisham put quality on the menu

Since husband and wife team Lewis and Aga King took over The Old Bank Bistro and Coffee Shop at Snettisham this summer business has surpassed expectations.

Lewis, who grew up in Dersingham, and Aga both have a wealth of experience in catering and most recently worked in Cambridge for a busy local restaurant group. But their careers have taken them all around the country – from Surrey all the way to Scotland.

Inside the Old Bank Bistro and Coffee Shop at Snettisham. Picture: Supplied

They took over The Old Bank in June, reopened in July and haven’t looked back since.

Said Aga: “Having worked our way up the ladder, we decided it was time to take on a business of our own and put our stamp on it. Lewis is a talented chef, with an imaginative approach and a lot of passion for food. I enjoy working with people and find running a restaurant extremely rewarding.

“We also have a fantastic support network here, with both sides of the family chipping in to help. Lewis’s younger brother, Alastair, works with us full time and is a brilliant pastry chef.”

They have been coming to the area for the last ten years to visit the family. During that time, they have seen the Norfolk food and drink scene change and develop. Said Aga: “More and more food outlets focus on the quality of the ingredients, their provenance, more interesting cooking techniques and flavour combinations. At the same time, we believe there is still plenty of scope for people like us to offer a fabulous dining experience.

“Therefore, when The Old Bank became available, it was very much a no brainer. We have always loved the building and the village, but it is the restaurant’s unrealised potential that really made us go for it.

“We want to create a relaxed and welcoming dining experience for the locals and visitors alike. Our menu is based around seasonal and local produce, as much as possible. The breakfast and lunch menu centres around light and modern bistro dishes. In the evening, we go for a more intimate approach, offering a smaller menu focusing on refined takes on homely and comforting dishes.”

“We feel particularly blessed to have found suppliers who not only tick the ‘locally sourced’ box, but we feel are offering some of the best products in the country, not just the county. All of our cakes, pastries, breads and pretty much everything that is on our menus is made on the premises.”

Opening times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 9am-4pm; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9am-4pm and 6pm-9pm; closed on Mondays.To contact, call 01485 544080.