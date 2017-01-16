New season of West Norfolk Nites for local businesses kicks off in King’s Lynn

West Norfolk Nites, networking evenings for local businesses set up by Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, are about to return with the first event of the New Year taking place on Monday, January 30.

The new season of informal get-togethers follows on from the huge success of the events staged throughout last year.

West Norfolk Nites events are free to attend, are held at Lynn’s Bank House Hotel in King’s Staithe Square and run from 6pm-8pm.

Businesses from across West and North Norfolk are invited to the evenings, which are free for members and non-members of the chamber. The events are complimented with refreshments provided by hosts at the Bank House Hotel. Further Nites will be held on Mondays, February 20 and March 27.

Bookings can be made via the chamber’s website at www.norfolkchamber.co.uk