New shop at East Rudham flourishes in first months of trading

A new shop which opened in the picturesque setting of The Green in East Rudham is seeing trade flourish in its first few months of business.

Suzy Martin opened her shop in March selling an eclectic mix of things ranging from antiques to upcycled furniture, some of which she hand paints herself.

During the past two years Suzy has been selling items through antiques centres and it became her ambition to set up her own shop, which was fulfilled with the opening of Suzy Martin Antiques four months ago.

Before Suzy became involved in the antiques trade, she managed the residential department of Brown and Co estate agents in Lynn for eight years, having set it up herself.

She said: “I have always had an interest in property, interiors and antiques. When I began selling at the antique centres, I knew that I would like to run my own shop.

“Along with sales, part of what I do is source specific items which people are looking for.

“It’s been great to have met so many village people and also a huge amount of people from further away, some of whom might be travelling to places along the coast, such as Wells and Sheringham.”

Her stock includes items with coastal and nautical themes, mirrors, kitchenalia, antiques which she buys on trips to France, as well as statues for the garden.

She like to paint furniture, such as pine tables, chest of drawers and chairs in soft greys and creams.

In addition to her shop, Suzy also runs a bed and breakfast business at The Old Bakehouse in Great Massingham and has themed rooms, such as a French room and coastal room containing items which can all be bought.

Suzy Martin Antiques is open 11am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 1pm to 4pm on Thursdays and noon to 4pm on Saturdays.