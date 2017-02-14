New show home draws potential buyers to Narborough development

A new show home just opened on a development at Narborough has proved popular with potential buyers.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has cut the ribbon on a five-bedroom detached show home at its Skipper’s Meadow development on Chalk Lane.

Katie Shepherd, sales adviser working at the development, said: “Skipper’s Meadow is proving to be very popular and already 13 of the properties have been reserved.

“The launch of the show home is always a big day in the life of a new development. People like to walk around a complete, fully furnished house to help them visualise their new home. The five-bed Hadleigh is a very attractive property and people are enjoying seeing inside for the first time.”

She said the development’s close proximity to RAF Marham near Swaffham had attracted a number of military purchasers.

The Hadleigh style property has a double garage and driveway, an open plan kitchen/family room, French doors to the back garden, a separate utility room, a dining room and an en suite shower to the master bedroom.

Skipper’s Meadow is made up of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Visit www.persimmonhomes.com/skippers-meadow-10578 or call 01760 300523 for more information.