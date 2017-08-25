New show home opens at Butterfield Meadow development at Hunstanton

The wraps came off the new show home at Hunstanton development Butterfield Meadow when it opened for the first time last weekend.

More than 160 new homes are being built on the site, off the A149, by Hopkins Homes.

The show home now available for viewing is the Wagtail house type, which is decorated to reflect its coastal location. It is a substantial four-bedroom detached home, which has two en-suite bathrooms, spacious living areas plus garage and parking space.

Besides the Wagtail, the development offers 22 other house types and styles, ranging from one or two-bedroom apartments and bungalows to two-bedroom townhouses, link-detached or coachhouses and larger three-bedroom homes in semi, linked-detached and detached styles as well as other four-bedroom detached styles.

Lee Barnard, sales and marketing director at Hopkins Homes said: “Since its launch Butterfield Meadow has attracted a lot of interest both from those living locally and those visiting from further afield.

“The development is taking shape and the show home will give potential buyers the opportunity to see our build quality at first hand and speak to the team about the development as a whole.

“New build specialists Just Mortgages will be able to offer guidance on the various buying schemes available, such as the government backed Help to Buy.”

The show home is now open for viewing from 10am-5pm, Thursday to Monday. For more details, call 07584 757876, the Hopkins Homes sales line on 01394 446800 or visit hopkinshomes.co.uk