New store selling beds to open in King’s Lynn town centre

A new store specialising in beds is due to be officially opened tomorrow in Lynn’s High Street.

Divine Beds Direct King’s Lynn is the second shop of its kind which has been launched this year by businessman David Lyles, who set up his first in Colchester.

Said David, 30, who was brought up in Cambridge: “The shop in Colchester has been a huge success and I want to build on that with a second store. Lynn is a small town which caters for everyone’s needs.

“After such a successful start to the business, I am also planning to open a third in Ipswich next year. The plan over the next three years is to have five stores in operation.

He described the business as a clearance outlet specialising in high street brands. All of the stock is clearance or seconds from well-known retailers and may have slight aesthetic imperfections. Stock is sold with a discount ranging from 30 to 70 per off RRP, he said.

The Lynn store, at 26 High Street, will create three new jobs in both sales and delivery, which is free within a ten-mile radius. The showroom is across two floors and will include a wide range of beds of all sizes – singles, doubles, king-sized and superking-sized. Pillows, mattress protectors and duvets will also be on sale.

He has chosen to support Bridge for Heroes as a charity, having been introduced to Mike Taylor, who runs it in Lynn. He will be holding a raffle every quarter for a full bed set and donating ticket money.

Divine Beds Direct will be open 9am-4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm on Sunday and closed on Mondays.