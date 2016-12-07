New Travelodge in King’s Lynn creates 15 new jobs

The new Travelodge in Lynn’s Kellard Place has opened for business with the creation of 15 new jobs.

The 68-bedroomed hotel opened earlier this month and an official opening is planned for January.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “The hotel has been designed in Travelodge​​‘s new contemporary brand design and features the company’s latest room concept which has been created by customers and includes the bespoke luxurious king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed.

“The hotel has got off to a flying start and is expected to be busy over the festive season as it becomes the spare room for local residents who have family and friends visiting.”

Three housekeeping positions are available. To apply visit https://www.travelodge.co.uk/careers/