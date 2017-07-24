New village stores open at East Rudham

East Rudham has village stores once again having reopened on Saturday with new shopkeepers and a fresh name.

The shop at Bakers Court, which has been closed since May, has been relaunched as Rainbow Stores and is being run by husband-and-wife team, Alan and Naomi Katze.

It now sells groceries, gifts, arts and crafts and newspapers.

Said Naomi: “The store’s emphasis is on offering local Norfolk and East Anglian produce and also eco and fair trade goods where possible.

“We have not ruled out the possibility of running a Post Office service in the future. We have been well-supported by villagers.” Rainbow Stores is open Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm, Saturdays 8am-4pm and Sundays, 8am-11am.