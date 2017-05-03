Newsagent opens its doors on King’s Lynn High Street

King’s Lynn Newsagent opened its doors for business on the town’s High Street for the first time today.

The shop is located in premises formerly occupied by Santander bank, close to Baker Lane.

Its proprietor is Suarez Ali, who has lived in Peterborough for several years and for the past six months ran a shop in Wisbech. “Lynn is a lovely market town and I am looking forward to building up my business here. The people seem very friendly and welcoming.”

Whilst he is in the process of organising the sale of newspapers, he has opened the shop which also doubles up as a convenience store selling goods ranging from household items to snack items and confectionery.