No need to be lonely – join our programme for SME businesses

As odd as it sounds, we often hear entrepreneurs tell us that running a business can be pretty lonely.

Not because they spend their days in a dark room with no one to talk to but because sometimes it’s just good to talk about the things that keep them awake at night.

Growing a business tends to be a combination of excitement and fear.

Risk is part of the language of entrepreneurship but there are times when talking to someone outside the business who is impartial and independent can really work.

As an Enterprise Agency, the largest in the UK in fact, that’s where we can help as we’re funded to do that for any SME business in the borough of West Norfolk or Cambridgeshire.

Such conversations are often the catalyst for change which invariably accompanies growth as the business moves from one shape to another. Letting go of the reins and delegating can be hard and we regularly hear of the challenges this creates for business owners.

For most businesses employing new staff and/or promoting from within is all part of the plan.

So last year we invited 36 business owners and senior managers to join us for a couple of days on a bespoke programme designed to stimulate thinking and provide practical ways to help them grow their businesses.

So successful was this approach that we’re now offering this locally as the part of the above package.

Best of all, both days are fully funded for one delegate per business through the European Regional Development Fund and the GCGP Local Enterprise Partnership.

Our next programme runs on November 15 and 16 at the new King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) in South Lynn. Booking is essential so please call 0845 60 99 991 or alternatively book online http://bit.ly/2ymuzGq.

Or just email us 24/7 at info@nwes.org.uk if you can’t sleep!