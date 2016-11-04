Nominate Best Community Event in Mayor’s Awards

Did you have a great time at one of the many community events held in West Norfolk during 2016?

If you did, then now is the time for you to twll us all about it and which one you enjoyed the most.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Peoiple qeue for Clifton House. ANL-161209-102729009

It may have been a family day out or a weekend, a music event or concert, a walk, a fireworks display, local heritage event or one of many others.

Whatever the event was the Community Event of the Year, sponsored by the Lynn News, is your chance to celebrate those occasions which have brought our community together and helped to make West Norfolk such a great place to live.

To be eligible for the award, the event must meet the following criteria.

It must have been held in either King’s Lynn, Downham Market or Hunstanton.

Festival Too Bear Club on stage ANL-160628-150042001

It must have been open to the general public and been free to attend.

And it must have been organised by a non-commercial or community-based group or organisation.

You can nominate your favourie event now by visiting http://mayorsbusinessawards.weebly.com/

The deadline for nominations is Friday, January 20 at 5pm.

No Caption ABCDE ANL-160206-080435001

The nominated events will then be featured in the Lynn News the following week, when we will open a readers’ vote to find the winner.

The three finalists will be announced after voting finishes on February 8.

The award will be presented at the Mayor’s Business Awards ceremony at the Corn Exchange in Lynn on Friday, March 3.

Last year’s inaugural event saw 10 nomination and fierce competition to be a winner with Festival Too the runner-up and the Hanseatic Water-ski Races on the River Ouse taking top spot.

Here on these pages we have pictured a few that are worthy of consideration, such as the Heritage Open Day, the Tornado Trail, and Festival Too.

But there are many others that will be equally worthwhile – so let us know what your favourite was of the year and see if other people agree.