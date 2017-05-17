Norfolk flagship business centre KLIC in King’s Lynn celebrates first anniversary with special exhibition

King’s Lynn Innovation Centre is celebrating its first anniversary with a free exhibition showcasing business successes and opening the door to more opportunities for future growth.

KLIC in partnership with enterprise agency Nwes, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and West Norfolk Council was opened in June 2016 and will host the King’s Lynn Innovation Exhibition on Tuesday, June 13.

HRH Prince Andrew The Duke of York visits the King's Lynn Innovation Centre in March. He met members of the BNI group who use the building for meetings.

State-of-the art workspace has attracted 13 tenants during its first year as well as a wide variety of businesses and organisations as virtual tenants plus businesses who have taken advantage of the modern meeting and conference facilities.

Tenants Anglia IT Solutions and Rounce and Evans Property Management are already KLIC success stories having both moved in on day one, and have taken on more units there following business growth.

In March 2017, KLIC welcomed the Duke of York who visited to learn about the positive impact the centre was having on entrepreneurs and the local business community.

The King’s Lynn Innovation Exhibition will offer a platform for exhibitors, entrepreneurs and businesses to come together to boost their business by making connections and sharing success. Free workshops are also available throughout the day, which will focus on opportunities for business growth through innovation.

KLIC centre coordinator Joni Phillips said: “KLIC has enjoyed a successful first year. We are looking forward to welcoming the business community from West Norfolk and beyond to celebrate its first anniversary.”

Supported by organisations, including New Anglia LEP, Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Enterprise Partnership, SCORE, Hethel Innovation, Kaleida, Innovation New Anglia, and Enterprise Europe Network, the event is open to all and is free to attend. There are still places available for the event, which runs from 10am-3pm, and bookings can be made by visiting http://bit.ly/KLICinnovationexhibition2017 or contact 01553 970970 klicreception@nwes.org.uk

Roger Hetherington, senior innovation advisor at Enterprise Europe Network said: “Enterprise Europe Network are really looking forward to participating in the KLIC Innovation Exhibition as it will provide us with a great opportunity to engage with companies who have ambitions to grow through innovation and internationalisation and so take advantage of the free support services we and our colleagues within the Innovate UK family are able to provide.

“Through the coming of the innovation centre and the district’s international links as part of the modern day Hanse Business Network, Lynn is an exciting hot bed for innovation and internationalisation, which we are very keen to support.”