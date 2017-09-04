Norfolk Saffron events in King’s Lynn and Burnham Norton

Award-winning Norfolk Safffon, based in Burnham Norton, will be staging two events this weekend.

It is taking part in the Heritage Open Day in Lynn on Sunday, September 10, when it will have a display stand in Saturday Market Place where visitors will be able to discover more about the product, the world’s most precious spice.

It will also be holding an open day at its base at 21 Norton Street, in Burnham Norton, from 2pm-5pm. During the afternoon, the home-built shepherd’s hut, which houses the UK’s only museum dedicated to saffron, will be open and at 2.30pm there will be a cookery demonstration.

Norfolk Saffron was set up in 2009 by Dr Sally Francis and last year’s crop exceeded the threshold for the highest international saffron grade.