North End waste resolution hope follows talks

A litter pick will take place in the North End area of Lynn tomorrow as part of a renewed campaign to tackle waste issues in the community.

The move follows talks between council chiefs and local residents, in which the two sides agreed to work together to solve the flytipping problem.

A protest was held in the area last month against what local people perceived as a lack of action on the issue. A petition is also being prepared.

In response, West Norfolk Council leaders announced they were considering installing CCTV in a bid to catch those responsible for dumping waste.

But businessman Francis Bone, who has led the latest demands for the problem to be addressed, is hopeful the problem can be resolved following the discussions.

He said: “I realise a situation that has gone on for so many years will not be resolved over night but it really looks like it is a step in the right direction.”

Volunteers are being asked to meet at the Gravy Boat cafe in Loke Road at 10.30am on Saturday to join the clean-up operation.

The borough council says it has agreed to provide litter pickers, sacks and gloves to help the effort and to pick up any waste collected.

Extra patrols are also set to be carried out by the authority’s community safety and noise nuisance officers, as well as police, to combat anti-social behaviour.

Mr Bone said the litter pick would show the community in a more positive light in response to criticism of residents, particularly on social media. He said the discussions with the council had also clarified the extent to which the authority could implement the community’s ideas.

He added: “We all agreed that the only way forward is through co-operation with community and council.”

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environment, said: “I am delighted that so many members of the community want to work with each other and with us to tackle this issue, which has blighted their neighbourhood for so long.

“We have offered advice and help and will have a follow up meeting with them in the months ahead to discuss progress.

“It is clear that they want to encourage people to have pride in their community and I hope that, by working together and continuing our campaign, we can help them achieve that goal.”