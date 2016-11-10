North Runcton designer launches men’s accessories business

A love of textiles which inspired Emma Tigchelaar, of North Runcton, to study at the Royal School of Needlework has led to her setting up a new business designing ties and accessories for men.

Scott & Arkel, so called after the surnames of her British granddad and Dutch nan, produces limited edition ties, bow ties and scarves using high quality materials.

Emma, 23, a former student at Wisbech Grammar School, chooses the materials, carries out all the hand embroidery herself, and develops the designs, which are sent to be made up at textile manufacturers in Kent.

She said: “It was at the Royal School of Needlework that I developed a knowledge of contemporary and historical embroidery techniques which I applied to a variety of couture projects. This led me to think about using these to develop my own product range. After doing some research, it became apparent that the accessories that were on offer for men were very limited both in colour and choice of fabrics.”

She makes business trips to a variety of locations to source materials and earlier this year found unusual silks in Bahrain for a range to be launched in the spring. More silk discovered in Thailand featuring elephant prints, is used to create ties which will be available before Christmas.

“I use photography and drawings to create my own silks and custom fabrics and ties,” said Emma.

Her products can be delivered in black and gold gift boxes or a wooden cigar box.

At present she is offering a 25 per cent discount with the code winter16. More details can be found on her website www.scottandarkel.co.uk