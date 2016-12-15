Nothing beats the taste of champions at West Lynn butchers

A West Lynn butchers is proving a cut above the rest after it was recognised as selling the best beef in Norfolk.

Priors, at West Lynn, have beaten all butchers and farmshops across the county to be named as ‘Supreme Champion’ for their product.

It saw the business go one better than last year when they were named as reserve champion.

A delighted Andrew Prior said: “We can now officially say that we have and offer the best beef in Norfolk.

“It also vindicates our efforts to buy our customers the best beef available for 52 weeks of the year and not just for Christmas.

“Customers like to think they are buying the best products available and now they know that they are. This is a big thing for us.”

The award-winning beef carcase was purchased at the HG Blakes Christmas Fatstock show in Norwich, which attracts hundreds of people across the industry, earlier this month.

More than 60 carcases were judged by Adrian Crowe of MLC Services, with the best 20 displayed and auctioned off to bidding butchers.

The 327.5kg Limousin X was snapped up by Priors for £6.55 per kilo and is now being sold in the shop after arriving last week.

The family-run business is celebrating its 60th year of trading this year.

The thriving butchers also sell everything from pies to ready meals, made in-house by their team, at their premises based in St Peter’s Road.

Mr Prior, the fourth generation of the family to have a hand in the business, said: “We are not charging any more for the beef.

“It’s a way of saying thank-you to our loyal customers for their continued support throughout the year.

“It is nice to be selling the best beef available, but we do pride ourselves on selling good quality meat in the shop all-year round.”