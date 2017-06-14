Nutrition specialist will be at King’s Lynn Morrisons store to advise parents on weaning babies

Advice on weaning will be available for parents on Wednesday, June 21, from a nutritionist from a leading baby food company who will be visiting Lynn’s Morrisons store.

Piccolo’s Mini Fiestas will help support parents wanting to give their children the most nutritious start in life. Research from Piccolo, the UK’s fastest growing baby food brand, shows that nearly half of all parents fear they are doing something wrong when it comes to introducing their babies to proper food.

Piccolo is carrying out a tour of the country, inviting local parents to Piccolo’s Mini Fiestas, a series of events aimed at encouraging and teaching them all about feeding their babies in the most nutritious ways and set them up for a lifetime of healthy eating.

To celebrate their new listing in Morrisons, Piccolo will be at the Lynn store from 10am.

The morning will be centred around a free workshop with infant nutrition specialist Alice Fotheringham, who will be on hand to provide parents with tips and recipes for feeding babies.

After the class, Piccolo’s partners, the award winning Hartbeeps, will be putting on a magical, musical adventure using puppets and songs to help healthy eating seem even more fun.

Alice Fotheringham said: “It is always fantastic to chat to parents directly and help inspire and encourage. Weaning can be a daunting time for new families, but with some simple tips it can be a really positive and happy time. At Piccolo we know that those first taste experiences are so important, so I can’t wait to share some of our ideas and tips with parents looking for a bit of guidance.”

Cat Gazzoli, founder of Piccolo added: “It’s normal to worry your little one isn’t getting enough food, or the right balance of nutrients. During my career in food, I have spoken to many parents about their anxiety about introducing solids, this has in fact been one of my biggest inspirations to create Piccolo. Our mission is to provide the right advice and guidance at this time to get the perfect balance during the weaning phase.”