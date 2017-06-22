Nutritionist visits King’s Lynn’s Morrisons store to give parents advice on weaning

A nutritionist from leading baby food company Piccolo was at Lynn’s Morrisons store on Wednesday to help support parents worried about weaning their babies.

Expert Alice Fotheringham was on hand to provide parents with tips and recipes for feeding infants and a puppet show and music followed. The event was held to celebrate Piccolo’s new listing in Morrisons. Said Alice: “This event was all about inspiring and encouraging mums to feed their little ones a healthy balanced diet to help set them up for a lifelong positive relationship with food. Some of the mums and I took over the fruit and veg aisles and got creative with meal plans and suggestions. It was fantastic to be supporting each other at what can often be a nerve-racking time for parents.”