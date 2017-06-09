Official opening of latest development phase at The Lynn Arms in Syderstone

Tomorrow marks a significant day in the history of The Lynn Arms at Syderstone, following the death in April of one of the family which runs the business.

West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower will carry out the official opening of newly renovated guest rooms, the latest phase in a project started three years ago by Mandy Gynn and her late husband Colin Leftley, who lost his battle against cancer just weeks ago. They bought the pub in 2014 and threw themselves into turning it around.

Said Mandy: “The opening tomorrow is very much what Colin would have wanted. The pub was a big passion of his and as his illness progressed, it was a place where he wanted to be and he enjoyed meeting and talking to the locals. I am carrying on, which is what he wanted me to do.

“His aim was always to get the pub to the point where it was a sustainable business, as opposed to his passion. We started it and decided we wanted to go ahead and finish.

“The business is a limited company and it has been a big team effort involving other family members, Flo Bowles and Jake Leftley-Gynn, and also I have had a great deal of support from general manager Ian Avery and his wife, Georgina.

“Our focus has been to bring the pub into the 21st century and to appeal to both locals and tourists alike. We have spent more than £140,000 on the refurbishment project, which in addition to the new guest rooms includes refurbishing the kitchen, kitchen room and the garden area.”

Accommodation is now available in four double rooms and a single room, all en suite, upstairs in the pub. One of the doubles is a “super king” size, which has been nicknamed the bridal suite.

Food started to be served in April again, after completion of the kitchen refurbishment, although there had been some curry nights in the meantime. Live music is held on alternate Saturdays.

Tomorrow from 3pm there will be music by the Doohickies, who play a diverse range of songs, followed by singer and guitarist Grant Ley, from Norwich. There will also be a complementary buffet. The mayor will perform the official opening at 2pm.