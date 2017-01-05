Open day for BNI Vancouver Chapter

Lynn’s BNI Vancouver Chapter, which last year generated a record-breaking £1.77 million pounds of invoiced business for its 28 members, is holding an open day on Thursday, February 23.

Chapter vice-president Glen Piggott, of Castle Rising-based web design company Sound Wave Marketing, said: “Our open day is an ideal opportunity for other local business owners and budding entrepreneurs to attend one of our weekly breakfast meetings and discover how BNI can grow their business too.”

BNI Vancouver Chapter meets at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre and any business owners wishing to attend the open day should book early as places are limited. Call Glen on 01553 380264 or send an email to openday@bnikingslynn.co.uk