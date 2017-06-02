Opportunities and global marketplace is out there waiting

It has been a few months since Britain voted to leave the European Union, the result of which almost certainly confirms our exit by the end of March 2019 and leads us into the wranglings of an early general election.

Whatever your view regarding the Brexit decision, and amidst all of the uncertainty, it is definitely not the time for business owners to adopt a ‘laissez-faire’ attitude. Instead, reach for the crystal ball and view the future positively, capitalising on the new and exciting times ahead. With a laptop and internet connection, a global marketplace is waiting, your website is a 24/7 lead generating machine, and social media networks spread the word about you and your business.

So what if the FTSE has jumped around 18 per cent since just before the referendum vote, the pound has plummeted, to its lowest level in 31 years against the dollar, and the Bank of England has cut interest rates to the lowest level in the central bank’s 322-year history?

If one were to view these events through an entrepreneurial lens, they would discover that more people have decided to go-it-alone in business since the referendum, with research provided by LinkedIn revealing a five per cent increase in microbusinesses. Furthermore research compiled by Creditsafe found that more UK businesses were set up in the 100-day period after the referendum than in the corresponding period the year before.

So, if your’e thinking about the start-up of a new venture or the expansion of your existing business, then join Nwes as it celebrates the first year of the outstanding innovation centre in Lynn with the King’s Lynn Innovation Exhibition on June 13 to find out about how we can help you and meet entrepreneurs from across West Norfolk and beyond. To book your place, visit the Nwes website at https://www.nwes.org.uk/events/kings-lynn-innovation-exhibition/

Nwes can be contacted on 08456 099 991.