Opportunity for young people from across West Norfolk to attend biggest careers show in East of England

The biggest careers show in the East of England will be taking place at Peterborough on Friday, June 23.

The Mission Possible Careers Show has more than 200 confirmed exhibitors and over 3,500 school groups already booked to attend.

The Skills Service helps mentor and inspire young people

The show, which is free and staged at the East of England Arena, aims to inspire youngsters and who will have the opportunity to meet employers and training providers.

Exhibitors from across all sectors will be split into zones covering creative, business, engineering, manufacturing and construction. There will be “have-a-go” activities, demonstrations of vocational skills and the chance to meet skills champions who have excelled in technical skills. The event runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm.