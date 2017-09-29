Partnership with leading engineering and construction firm welcomed by College of West Anglia in King’s Lynn

The College of West Anglia has partnered with international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty to secure sponsorship for the Level 3 Construction course at the Lynn Campus.

Balfour Beatty, which is currently building engineering and training facilities at RAF Marham, is a member of The 5% Club, a UK employer-led initiative focused on creating momentum behind the recruitment of apprentices and graduates into the workforce. The company was the first in the infrastructure industry to join.

As part of this initiative, Balfour Beatty is working with the college to deliver workshops and experience days for construction students, which will include guest speakers and site visits. Yesterday a number of Balfour Beatty’s subcontractors, including Integral, Anglian Demolition, SCL and Anglian Brickwork, visited the Lynn campus to demonstrate their trades, bringing with them a demolition and scaffolding simulator.

Dean Burgess, Balfour Beatty managing director for Build and Defence, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with the College of West Anglia by sponsoring their Level 3 Construction course. As one of the first infrastructure companies to join the 5% Club, we are passionate about encouraging and building the careers of young people, and will work with the College of West Anglia to provide students with the knowledge and expertise needed to create the workforce of the future.”

College principal David Pomfret said; “We are very excited to be working in partnership with Balfour Beatty. Sponsorship from the UK’s sector-leading company will be of fantastic benefit to our students through the provision of work experience, regular input into the course, and insights into real industry requirements. I hope this is just the start of a long-term strategic partnership, supporting our commitment to meet the skills needs of the region.”

Applications to enrol in CWA courses are still welcome. For more information, or to apply, visit cwa.ac.uk