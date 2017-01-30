Plans will ‘provide urgent homes’ in King’s Lynn

Proposals to build 635 new homes on the outskirts of Lynn “will provide much-needed new homes for the area and boost economic growth”, developers have said.

The planning application for a new neighbourhood is on a site at Knights Hill, south of Grimston Road and west of Queen Elizabeth Way, which has been allocated for development by West Norfolk Council.

GV picture showing part of the site of a major planning application for land near Knights Hill South Wootton Land to the right of this picture heading towards Knights Hill on the A148 Grimston Road. (with the Knights hill Complex at the top)

The development would include a proportion of affordable homes and a mixture of properties ranging from two to five bedroom two-storey houses.

A local centre and areas of green open space including play areas and sports facilities are also proposed.

As a result of feedback received from a public consultation, the developers have made a number of changes to the plans before the application was submitted.

These included setting parts of the development further back, improved connections to the existing footpaths and cycle ways, as well as additional landscaping and buffering to break up views of the site.

The main access to the site and the proposed new roundabout have also been moved further west to address points raised about the potential visual impact of lighting – meaning that the roundabout will now not need to be illuminated.

A spokeswoman for the applicants said: “Ensuring that our proposals respect existing properties and provide new facilities for people to enjoy has always been a priority for us.

“We are grateful, therefore, to everybody who commented on our proposals and have considered these very carefully before finalising our plans.”

The outline planning application for the site has been submitted by Whistle Wood, Reffley Wood Limited and Mr P De Grey Osborn.

Full details of the application are available via West Norfolk Council’s planning portal – reference 16/02231/OM – where members of the public can also comment further on the proposals.