Popular Swaffham gaming shop Henchman’s set to move to bigger premises

Swaffham gaming shop Henchman’s has become so popular since it opened five years ago that it is moving to larger premises in the town to meet the rising demand for its products and facilities.

The independent shop owned by Keith Sandle, will open its doors for the first time in its new location at 13 Station Street on Friday.

Said Mr Sandle: “We are delighted to bring Henchman’s and games back to a more prominent and accessible space in Swaffham. We are very proud to be in this beautiful market town, and believe our new Open Play space and larger shop area will continue to bring gaming enthusiasts to the area.”

The new premises will provide extra space for more stock of table-tops and collectable games, some new lines and an expanded Open Play section.

Friday will be a day of celebration and events beginning at 10am when there will be complimentary pastries provided by Waitrose of Swaffham.

At noon Swaffham Mayor Jill Skinner will be officially opening the new shop with an unveiling of the signage, followed by canapés and prosecco.

And at 3pm there will be cake provided by Market Cross and refreshments. Throughout the day there will be a large selection of table-top and collectable card games out with open play encouraged across all age ranges and abilities.

Henchman’s will continue the celebration with a “Magic The Gathering” evening from 7pm to midnight, catered by The Toastbusters. This is a collectible card game designed to be a beginner-friendly introduction to the game.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday with the shop open as usual in the daytime, and a 5pm-midnight “Board Games into the Night” session - an open play session for any and all gamers. The cost is £5 per person, with snacks and soft drinks available to purchase at the shop, and a Bring Your Own policy on alcoholic beverages.