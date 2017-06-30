Port of Lynn to see £7 million investment over five years

The completion of a multi-million pound project at the Port of Lynn this summer marks another major milestone on a five-year investment journey.

A new £2.2 million bulk store which can store thousands of tonnes of grain is due to be opened in August. It follows on from the arrival of a state-of-the-art crane at the port in March.

Together they are securing the future of the port by providing the means to handle larger ships and store products, particularly for the agricbulk industry.

As this bulk store building is finished, plans are in place for another almost identical facility to be created at the port in 2019.

Port manager Paul Brooks said: “ Over a five-year period, from 2017 to 2022, we hope to invest more than £7 million in the Port of Lynn.

“This continual investment programme will secure the future of the port and provide a fit-for-purpose infrastructure for our customers.

“Customers have played a part in the design of the new bulk store and we asked our employees who will be working in it what they wanted too, so that we could come up with a solution which meets our business needs.”

The store, which is due to be named by children from neighbouring St Edmund’s Academy as reported in Tuesday’s Lynn News, is 3,500 metres square and has four bays which each have the capacity to hold 4,000 tonnes of grain, equivalent to a ship load.

It has internal walls and specialist ventilation to ensure the product is in prime condition.

Solar panels on the roof, part of the port’s ongoing campaign to be environmentally friendly, will create power to be primarily used by the port with excess going to the grid.

John Jarvis, port operations manager said: “There is a state-of-the-art traffic management system for all customers’ vehicles delivering and collecting from the stores.”

In future more old stores will be demolished and a new open air storage area for timber customers will be created providing even more space and improving the layout of the port.

Paul added: “At present we have 35 employees and this will increase. For every employee here, there are 15 more people in associated industries, such as haulage.”