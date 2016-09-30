Search

Positive response to launch of new business units at Lynn trade park

John Weston (left) and Ben Sawbridge (right) at St Hilary Trade Park, off Hardwick Road King's Lynn, Phase 2 launch day event ANL-160923-163715009

The launch of the second phase of a new business development on Lynn’s Hardwick Road on Friday has underlined confidence in the market and the sale of one unit is imminent.

