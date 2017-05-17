Premier Travel which has a Swaffham branch, is in running for national award

Volunteer work carried out at Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House by staff from Swaffham’s Premier Travel has helped to earn the company a place as a finalist in national travel awards.

Premier Travel has been shortlisted for three accolades in the prestigious Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards – an annual event which recognises the best travel agencies in the UK.

The East Anglian based firm is a finalist in the Promotion of the Year category after giving away 80 prizes in 80 days to customers last summer and volunteering more than 80 hours to charities and worthwhile causes in November and December. This included a team from the Swaffham branch painting three bedrooms at the hospice in Hillington.

Premier Travel is also shortlisted for Large Travel Agency of the Year in the Central and London and South East categories.

The company will go up against several other travel agencies from across the UK for all three awards at a ceremony in London in July.

Leisa Pritt, manager of Premier Travel in Swaffham, said: “These awards are the most prestigious in the travel trade and every travel agency wants to be shortlisted. We are incredibly proud that our volunteering efforts in the local community for our 80th birthday last year have been recognised.”

The Swaffham branch has also recently celebrated a 14 per cent sales increase in holiday bookings, which has been attributed to the rise of the pound against foreign currencies.

Paul Waters, director of Premier Travel, said: “Holidaymakers are benefiting from the strengthening of sterling, which has come at a good time as the holiday season gets underway. We’ve certainly noticed a correlation between the strengthening of the pound and holiday sales.”

Premier Travel is a privately owned, independent travel agency who have been in travel since 1936. They have 21 branches in the south east of England.