Prestigious award for Australian company co-founded by former Downham Market student

A former Downham schooboy who began his career in the electrical industry at a North Lynn firm is now co-director of a successful company in Western Australia which has just been awarded a prestigious accolade.

Mark Bond, 30, who attended Downham High School, moved to Australia in 2011 and worked for an electrical contractor.

In 2014 he and his colleague, Taylor Harrison, formed Consolidated Electrical Solutions (CES), a business which provides services in industrial and mining sectors. In just three-and-a-half years, they have increased staff to nine, have clients ranging from BP to Rio Tinto and are looking at a three million dollar turnover this financial year.

Last month at the National Electrical and Communication Association (NECA) awards in Perth, CES was named winner of the Small Contracting Business award. It recognised their achievement in providing specialist commercial petroleum, hazardous areas and instrumentation services.

Proud dad, Austin Bond, of London Road, Downham, said: “This really is an impressive achievement having built up this business with his partner in such a short space of time and also to have earned this excellent reputation. The whole family is very proud of him.

“Mark started training with AES in North Lynn under the supervision of Scott Williams and he won the title of senior apprentice of the year for East Anglia.”

The award citation said that implementing strong quality, safety and business systems in a young business has been a large undertaking, but it was the key to CES building its reputation for undertaking electrical work in hazardous zones in the fuel and mining industries.

Speaking to the Lynn News from his home in West Australia Mark said: “It was good to receive the award having worked so hard, with very long days and many late nights. A lot of the places where we work are remote and often a ten-hour plus journey outside of Perth.

“Our business has grown at 300 per cent for two years. We got a really lucky break with Rio Tinto and it was a fantastic opportunity. We managed to secure our first contract with them in the first twelve months.

“It’s hard to plan ahead because we have been growing at such a rapid pace, but we shall continue to serve the mining sector in future.”

The company has won the award in the Western Australian heat and must now wait until November to see whether it will be an overall national winner.

In addition, CES received a commendation for its health and safety practice.