Promotions for staff at Lynn solicitors Ward Gethin Archer

Four members of the Lynn team of solicitors Ward Gethin Archer have been promoted to the post of director.

Promoted lawyers include litigator Kim Faivelowitz, family lawyer Sarah Fairbrother and private client lawyer Nicola Firth. Accountant and head of finance David Snodgrass has also become a director.

The promotions come at a time when the business continues to grow across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, employing approximately 150 staff across nine offices. In addition to Lynn, two more directors have been appointed in the business.

Chris Dewey, managing director, said: “These promotions come at an exciting time for our business and industry. We have promoted people with a varied background in terms of experience and qualifications – solicitors, legal executives and an accountant, all sharing our common goal of delivering excellent legal service in a client-focused, service-driven way.”

The promotions grow the number of directors to 16.