Proud day for Lynn care home

Goodwins Hall Care Home in Lynn invited one of the country’s leading care experts to officially mark the completion of its major refurbishment project.

Guest of honour Professor Martin Green, who is chief executive of Care England, the largest representative body for independent social care services in the UK, unveiled a plaque to record the occasion.

Since last June when the refurbishment project began, the whole home has undergone a complete transformation with redecoration, new flooring, furniture and curtains throughout the entire home in Goodwins Road, which caters for more than 70 residents.

Hospitality services manager Julian Tranter said: “Goodwins Hall had started to look a bit tired, so we decided to refurbish it, bringing it into the 21st century.

“We made the most of open areas so people can socialise more. Less than ten per cent of the residents are able to walk independently so many need plenty of space to get around if they are in wheelchairs, for example.

“All the residents’ rooms, which are en suite, have been redecorated, every carpet in the home has been replaced or we have introduced vinyl flooring where practical, the furniture has been changed and new user-friendly curtains have been put in place. which are easier for people to use.”

The project was completed in February at the home, which is part of the Athena Care Homes Group.

During Thursday’s relaunch day, members of the public and care professionals were invited to look around and residents were treated to entertainment by a singer in the morning followed by a buffet lunch.

In Professor Green’s role as Department of Health Independent Sector Dementia Champion, he led the development of the Dementia Care and Support Compact for the Prime Minister’s Challenge on Dementia.

He is also a member of the Secretary of State for Health’s Stakeholder Board, a Dignity commissioner, a member of the Nursing and Care Quality Forum and a founder trustee of the National Skills Academy for Social Care.

In 2008 he was named care personality of the year and was awarded an OBE for Services to Social Care in 2012.