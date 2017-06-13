Pub renovation project at Syderstone fulfils a dream

West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower officially opened newly renovated guest rooms at the Lynn Arms pub at Syderstone on Saturday.

The renovation of the pub was the dream of Colin Leftley and Mandy Gynn, who took over the pub in 2014. Colin died in April, but Mandy continued with the project as she knew this is what Colin would have wanted.

The mayor said: “It’s been restored so beautifully. I’m honoured to be asked to open it. It’s got charm and it’s the hub of the village now.”

General manager, Ian Avery said: “They worked hard to get planning permission. They wanted to give the place a new lease of life and make it an asset to the village. Through dogged determination they did just that.”

Apart from the accommodation, money was also spent refurbishing the kitchen, the kitchen room and the rear garden, costing around £200,000.

The mayor, together with her husband and consort, Simon, had been frequent visitors over the previous year and she promised Mr Leftley before he died that she would be there at the opening.

The accommodation comprises four double bespoke en-suite bedrooms, including a honeymoon suite, and one single bedroom. Mandy told the mayor that she had shopped widely for both period and modern accessories, such as brass bedsteads. One intriguing item was the clever use of industrially-sized food whisks as lamp shades which helped light bulbs to cast interesting shapes onto one bedroom wall.

A buffet was provided for guests and the Doohickies band provided afternoon music with Norwich-based Grant Ley taking over in the evening.