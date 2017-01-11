Record number receive access to finance thanks to enterprise agency Nwes, which operates KLIC

Enterprise agency Nwes, which operates King’s Lynn Innovation Centre and delivers a range of services to help businesses, has helped more entrepreneurs to access finance last year than ever before.

Supporting new and growing businesses to secure finance through the Start Up Loan programme, in 2016 Nwes helped 204 people to obtain loans totalling over £2 million – twice as much as previous years. The average loan to support new and growing businesses being £10,000.

Nwes is an official delivery partner of the Start Up Loan Company, a Government-backed initiative available to people looking to start or grow a business.

Since the first client received a Start Up Loan in January 2013, Nwes has helped a further 757 businesses to obtain finance, amounting to an £5.4 million being lent to boost new and growing businesses across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

In 2014 Nwes helped with the successful loan application for a Lynn partnership to start care agency, Dedicated Care. The business continues to go from strength to strength and it now has 48 staff.

Nwes Chief Executive, Kevin Horne says. “Having helped a record number of entrepreneurs access finance in 2016, we are hoping to substantially exceed the lending in 2017.

“I would encourage anyone wishing to start or grow a business to get in touch to find out how Nwes and the Start Up Loan programme can support you.”

Nwes Start Up Loans referral coordinator, Polly Williams said: “We assist our clients to develop their business plans and financials, with either attending our workshops or one to one advice sessions, which helps the clients to have the confidence to apply for a low cost loan.”

Start Up Loans is a government-backed mentoring and low-interest funding programme for business trading for less than two years.

For more information about Nwes and Start Up Loans, visit www.nwes.org.uk/ or contact 08456 099 991 info@nwes.org.uk