Recruitment firm with base in King’s Lynn warns about careless use of social media

Careless use of social media is increasingly leading to workers missing out on their dream jobs, according to one of the country’s leading recruitment firms which has a branch in Lynn.

Berry Recruitment Group (BRG)said that employers are spending more time researching candidates online.

Seeing photos of would-be employees drinking and taking drugs or reading their discriminatory comments about previous employers can lead to job offers being withdrawn – or subsequent dismissal.

The trend of bosses searching a potential worker’s social media content has risen sharply in the last couple of years, so Berry Recruitment advises candidates to audit their own online presence. BRG social media manager Jemma Chown said: “More and more employers are now checking candidates’ social media presence. It’s no secret, our private lives are no longer private. Hirers have the ability to search online in order to conduct a background check on potential employees. We leave a digital footprint with every social media interaction that we make.”