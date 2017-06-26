Refurbishment specialists APS hold open day to showcase new premises in King’s Lynn

Refurbishment specialists APS are holding an open day on Tuesday, July 4, to showcase its new premises on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate.

West Norfolk Borough Mayor Carol Bower has been invited to carry out the official opening which marks the end of a major project to transform the empty shell of a building in Hansa Road into a working office, showroom and warehouse.

APS, previously based on Hardwick Narrows Estate, carries out refurbishment projects to enhance existing work space for a diverse range of clients including those in the public, private and manufacturing sectors.

The event will illustrate the latest designs and products APS offer and demonstrate how premises can be transformed.

The open day runs from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm. Anyone interested in attending should email enquiries@angliapartitions.com or call 01553 691202.