Retail wholesaler Nisa to supply McColl’s store in Heacham

Retail wholesaler Nisa, has been awarded the contract to supply the 298 convenience stores recently acquired by McColl’s from the Co-operative Group, which includes the shop at Heacham.

The East of England Co-op food store in Station Road, is due close on Saturday, November 19, reopening as a McColl’s Convenience Store on Monday, November 21.

Subject to McColl’s receiving Competition and Markets Authority clearance for the acquisition, Nisa will begin supplying the first of the new stores in January 2017, followed by a rapid rollout which will see all of the new store portfolio transitioned by June 2017.

The 298 convenience stores are predominantly located in neighbourhood locations throughout the UK. The stores will accelerate McColl’s long-term strategy of expanding its convenience store operations, while increasing its exposure to the growth category of fresh and chilled food products.

Jonathan Miller, CEO of McColl’s, said: “I am pleased to announce that we have awarded Nisa the supply contract for our newly acquired portfolio of convenience stores. Nisa’s quality fresh and chilled food supply strongly complements our ongoing expansion in the convenience sector, and will enable us to provide our new customers with a full range of high quality products at competitive prices.”

Nick Read, CEO of Nisa Retail Limited, said: “We’re delighted to have secured the contract to supply these 298 stores for McColl’s and to extend our relationship with them further.

“This is clear progress against our strategy to be the partner of choice for both retailers and wholesalers, as we seek to build greater scale for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”