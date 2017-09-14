Ring Associates opens doors to its historic premises in King’s Lynn for Heritage Open Day

Financial firm Ring Associates opened the doors of its offices on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place during Sunday’s Heritage Open Day so visitors could sample some of the building’s history.

At one time the building, which sits on the corner with St Nicholas Street, was The Victory pub. More than 300 visitors helped to raise £120 for Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House through donations matched by Ring Associates. The hospice was a cause close to the heart of wealth administrator Sue Wynette, who was grateful for its help when her mother died earlier this year.

The Hanseatic Room at Ring Associates offices in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place.

The Grade II listed Victory pub, in business from 1822 to 1961, is now incorporated into several restored buildings owned by the financial planning and wealth management firm. Mark Juniper, business development manager, said: “We have tried to restore the building in a sensitive way and give people the opportunity to understand a little more about the history of Lynn. The day was a great success and we had people coming in droves coming to see the pub. Some of the older people could remember drinking there in their youth and it was nice to hear about those personal connections.”

Some of the pub’s historic interior features are still visible, including the 1830s serving hatch and wainscoting wooden panelling running around the lower half of the interior walls.

Ring Associates carried out a sensitive renovation of the pub and adjoining former merchant’s buildings prior to moving its offices there in 2015. The buildings date back to the 16th century, although were rebuilt in the 1830s. During the restoration several old items were discovered, such as old bottles used by the pub and the original pub flooring

Two of the meeting rooms are named and decorated to reflect its historic links. The Maritime Room takes its inspiration from the Victory pub and Lynn’s maritime past, while the Hanseatic Room draws on the trading links of the merchant’s buildings.